Ever wanted to live on a tall ship? These people have, and they’d like to show you the ropes

The Lady Washington, the state’s official tall ship, is back in port and can be seen this weekend in the Blaine Harbor Marina.
The ship is a full-scale replica of the original Lady Washington, which was used in the Revolutionary War and was the first American vessel to make landfall on the west coast of North America, according to the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport.
The Lady Washington, which ran aground near Sequim last week but has since been cleared to sail by the Coast Guard, has been featured in movies such as “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “Star Trek: Generations.”
The replicated Lady Washington was created by historians and experienced shipwrights to maintain historical accuracy while meeting U.S. Coast Guard requirements, according to the seaport. The ship was launched in 1989 for Washington state’s centennial and has a 67-foot deck and 89-foot mast.
Crew members come from all around the country, drawn by the opportunity to experience life on the tall ship. The crew is typically made up of 10 to 12 people, said Shipmate Koriander Pepper, who joined the crew in 2010 after finding the Lady Washington through an internet search.
Other crew members have similar stories. Jay Jaeger, a steward on the ship, joined from Seattle after beginning to write stories about sailors and realizing she needed the real-world experience of sailing. Volunteer deck hand Hannah Livant traveled from New York after graduating, looking for a way to get into the world of working on tall ships.
The Lady Washington will be in harbor through Sunday. Sailing tickets are sold out, but vessel tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a recommended $5 donation. The ship also offers a program called Two Weeks Before the Mast, which gives participants experience sailing on the tall ship for $750. More information can be found on the website or by calling 800-200-5239.
