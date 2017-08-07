Keeping an eye out for pigs in local parks may net you a prize

Spotting a piggy bank in the coming weeks may net you a prize from Peoples Bank.
The “Pigs in Parks” contest starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 – the bank will be hiding 250 softball-sized piggy banks in parks across Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Island, Douglas and Chelan counties.
The contest ends at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28.
For those who find the pigs, turning them in to a local Peoples Bank branch will net a pair of sunglasses. They will also be entered into a grand prize drawing that includes products donated by local businesses. Clues on where to find the pigs can be found on the bank’s Instagram account
The point of the contest is to bring awareness to the importance of saving money.
“With rising costs of living, along with new trends like mobile payments making it easier for people to spend money, we understand that saving money can be a real challenge,” said Michelle Barrett, director of retail banking at Peoples Bank, in a news release.
According to a GoBankingRates.com survey, 69 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings and 34 percent say they have no savings. The survey indicated people over the age of 65 tend to be the best savers, but older millennials (ages 25-34) are doing a better job of saving money than Gen Xers (ages 45 to 54).
