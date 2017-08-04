Blaine man who died in rollover crash was speeding, troopers say

A Blaine man died this week in a rollover crash on a rural Whatcom County road, where troopers believe he was driving above the speed limit.
Kyle Wayne Thompson had been driving south on Noon Road around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, when his gray 1999 GMC Sierra crossed the center line, swerved back to the right, and rolled as the pickup hit a ditch and a fence off the right shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver didn’t have a seat belt on, state troopers said. Thompson was thrown from the truck, as it rolled multiple times by a field at 4753 Noon Road, about two miles northeast of Bellingham city limits.
Thompson died at the scene. He was 30.
Witnesses told troopers that the gray pickup had been traveling “much faster the 35 mph posted zone,” said Trooper Heather Axtman. Markings along the road, she added, corroborated that the truck had been going too fast.
The truck was totaled.
The Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm the cause of death. Toxicology tests will determine if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Often those tests take weeks to complete.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
