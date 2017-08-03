Man dies after crash on I-5 in Bellingham

A Mount Vernon man died early Thursday, days after an apparent medical emergency led to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Bellingham, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Spencer Reed Albans had been driving north on the freeway near the exit to the Fairhaven neighborhood when his black 1996 Toyota pickup went off the road to the left, swerved back onto the road, and rolled onto the right shoulder around 3:35 p.m. Monday, according to a state patrol report.
Albans was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was pronounced dead around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. He was 42.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
Albans’ injuries from the crash didn’t appear to have caused his death, said Trooper Heather Axtman. Information on the nature of the medical emergency was not immediately available. An autopsy will be performed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
