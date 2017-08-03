Guide Meridian reopens near Lynden, but delays may continue

Crews with the Washington state Department of Transportation finished work on Guide Meridian ahead of schedule Wednesday, reopening southbound lanes to traffic.
However, drivers should expect delays Thursday as crews close single lanes to finish up work on roadside barriers.
Southbound lanes of the road, also known as State Route 539, had been closed since Monday while crews leveled a concrete bridge deck. To do that, crews drilled holes in concrete panels, pumped in a polymer substance that expands to stabilize and lift the concrete to eliminate bumps and dips in the roadway. Workers then repaved the approach to create a smoother transition from the road onto the bridge deck.
