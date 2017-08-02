The parking lot at Bellingham International Airport is packed during spring break 2012. Parking rates at the airport will increase on Sept. 1.
The parking lot at Bellingham International Airport is packed during spring break 2012. Parking rates at the airport will increase on Sept. 1. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
The parking lot at Bellingham International Airport is packed during spring break 2012. Parking rates at the airport will increase on Sept. 1. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Local

Flying out of Bellingham? Get ready to pay more for parking at the airport

By Asia Fields

afields@bhamherald.com

August 02, 2017 1:11 PM

Parking rates at Bellingham International Airport will increase on Sept. 1, according to the Port of Bellingham.

The main lot price will go from $12 to $14 per day and the economy “A” lot from $9 to $10 per day. The rate increase will not apply to vehicles that enter the lot before Sept. 1. They will be charged the rate effective when they entered.

Last year 417,940 passengers flew out of the Bellingham Airport, according to data from the Port of Bellingham.

For information, contact SP+ Airport Services at 360-647-3336.

Asia Fields: 360-715-2242, @asiakmfields

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lummi Blackhawk Dancers sing at Salish Village groundbreaking

Lummi Blackhawk Dancers sing at Salish Village groundbreaking 0:32

Lummi Blackhawk Dancers sing at Salish Village groundbreaking

Planning to shoot the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips 0:31

Planning to shoot the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips
Here's why Guide Meridian is closed near Lynden 1:01

Here's why Guide Meridian is closed near Lynden

View More Video