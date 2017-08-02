Flying out of Bellingham? Get ready to pay more for parking at the airport

Parking rates at Bellingham International Airport will increase on Sept. 1, according to the Port of Bellingham.
The main lot price will go from $12 to $14 per day and the economy “A” lot from $9 to $10 per day. The rate increase will not apply to vehicles that enter the lot before Sept. 1. They will be charged the rate effective when they entered.
Last year 417,940 passengers flew out of the Bellingham Airport, according to data from the Port of Bellingham.
For information, contact SP+ Airport Services at 360-647-3336.
Asia Fields: 360-715-2242, @asiakmfields
