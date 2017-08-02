Allegiant Air’s ‘mechanical issues’ cause headaches for Bellingham travelers

Allegiant Air was forced to reschedule 11 flights out of Las Vegas this week due to heat and maintenance issues, temporarily stranding hundreds of passengers trying to get to Bellingham, Eugene, Ore., and other cities.
Problems first arose on Sunday – Allegiant’s busiest day for scheduled flights – when the Las Vegas-based carrier had to reschedule flights to Tri-Cities and other locations, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. More flights were rescheduled on Monday, including one to Bellingham.
Genevieve Haley, who was supposed to be on the Bellingham flight, told KVVU TV in Las Vegas airline officials said her flight was canceled due to “mechanical issues.”
“Allegiant just really needs to get it together,” she said. “Thirty-six hours is a long time to ask people to wait.”
According to FlightAware.com, Allegiant Air was the only airline to cancel an outgoing flight from McCarran International Airport on Monday.
The cancellation was the latest in a string of incidents involving the low-cost airline this summer, according to a report at airgeeks.com. On July 23, about 200 Allegiant passengers had to deplane in Las Vegas after their outbound flight to Oklahoma City was canceled. Passengers received $300 contingent upon their agreement not to file a lawsuit against Allegiant Air.
