Huge new flag flies over Fairhaven

A huge, new American flag flies over Fairhaven, thanks to a donation by Bellingham Fairhaven Lions Club.
At a ceremony Wednesday morning, volunteers raised the 38-foot flag – about four times bigger than the old one – on a 100-foot flagpole that soars above Fairhaven. The pole, first installed in 1987 to honor veterans, is of the approximate height and location that Dirty Dan Harris, the founder of Fairhaven, placed a flagpole in March of 1885. The Historic Fairhaven Association maintains the flag.
Evan Abell: 360-715-2266, @evanabellphoto
