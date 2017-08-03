Members of the community, Bellingham Lion's Club and Historic Fairhaven Association raise a new 38-foot flag in front Fairhaven Library on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Bellingham. The flag, donated by Bellingham Lion's club and maintained by Historic Fairhaven Association, is four times larger than the flag that used to be there. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald
Local

Huge new flag flies over Fairhaven

By Evan Abell

eabell@bhamherald.com

August 03, 2017 5:00 AM

A huge, new American flag flies over Fairhaven, thanks to a donation by Bellingham Fairhaven Lions Club.

At a ceremony Wednesday morning, volunteers raised the 38-foot flag – about four times bigger than the old one – on a 100-foot flagpole that soars above Fairhaven. The pole, first installed in 1987 to honor veterans, is of the approximate height and location that Dirty Dan Harris, the founder of Fairhaven, placed a flagpole in March of 1885. The Historic Fairhaven Association maintains the flag.

