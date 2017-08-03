Huge new flag flies over Fairhaven

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:11 See a 38-foot American flag raised in front of Fairhaven Library Pause 1:42 Tacoma barista talks about giving customer one of her kidneys. ‘It was just the right thing to do.’ 0:57 Toddler leaves fellow airline passengers with a smile 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 0:32 Lummi Blackhawk Dancers sing at Salish Village groundbreaking 1:01 Here's why Guide Meridian is closed near Lynden 0:31 Planning to shoot the eclipse with your smart phone? Follow these tips 2:13 Passion for classic cars turns into TV show rooted in Whatcom County 2:20 Man makes first appearance in court for robbery on West Holly Street 0:43 This black bear went for a swim in backyard Bellingham pool Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Members of the community, Bellingham Lion's Club and Historic Fairhaven Association raise a new 38-foot flag in front Fairhaven Library on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Bellingham. The flag, donated by Bellingham Lion's club and maintained by Historic Fairhaven Association, is four times larger than the flag that used to be there. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

