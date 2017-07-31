More residential units planned for tight Bellingham market

Public meetings are scheduled for two large residential projects.
▪ The first will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to talk about building 34 townhomes in eight buildings at 4302 Tull Road. The project will have 17 one-bedroom units and 17 two-bedroom units, a playground area, a bike storage building and 60 parking stalls.
The meeting will be in the Atlantis Room of the Quality Inn Grand Suites at 100 E. Kellogg Road. For questions, call Ali Taysi at 360-527-9445.
▪ The second will be on a proposed project that will put 70 apartment units at 109 S. Samish Way, near Walgreens.
The Samish Studios concept will include one 5-story, 40-unit apartment building and a 4-story, 30-unit structure.
The meeting, organized by Arbour North Architects to introduce the project, will be at the Fairhaven Library, 1117 12th St. at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9. For details, call Jed Clark at 360-671-2550.
The two projects add to what’s been a busy year for residential construction in Bellingham.
Through June the city has approved permits for 274 apartment or condominium units, which is already more than last year's total of 232 units. The highest total of permit approvals for multifamily projects in recent years was 424 units in 2015. The city has also issued permits for 113 single-family homes in the first half of 2017, ahead of last year’s pace that ended with permits for 194 homes.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
