It’s a waiting game for this year’s Fraser River pink salmon run

For this year’s Fraser River pink salmon run, the commercial boats hoping to fish in local waters are stuck in a wait-and-see scenario.
With run numbers remaining low, the Pacific Salmon Commission’s Fraser River Panel has kept the fishing season closed in both the U.S. and Canadian waters near the mouth of the Canadian River. It’s unclear at this point whether the run is just late or will be much weaker than expected, said Pete Granger, a local reef net fisherman.
If it turns out to be a weak run, it will be the second consecutive one for Fraser River pink salmon.
The pink salmon run happens in odd-numbered years and 2015 was terrible, particularly in U.S. waters as the fish were mostly diverted north around the top of Vancouver Island into Canadian waters.
A key factor for the strong northern diversion in that year appears to be because of “the blob,” an area of warmer-than-normal water parked just west of Vancouver Island. The blob is not around this year and some of the few fish that are making the run are going through the Strait of Juan de Fuca into the waters around Lummi Island, Granger said.
Mike Lapointe, chief biologist for the Pacific Salmon Commission, said it has been an abysmal start to the run, but there has been a slight uptick in recent days. A clearer picture should emerge for the panel in the next two weeks.
Forecasts earlier this year predicted a smaller run, about eight million salmon. Even at that level, it would mean only about three days of fishing for the U.S. fleet, Granger said.
Much of the Bellingham fishing fleet is up in Alaska, which appears to be enjoying a record-breaking sockeye salmon season, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. With a strong season taking place in Alaska, much of the fleet may end up staying there longer, given the uncertain prospects for fish in local waters this year.
