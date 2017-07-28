If you commute on these roads in Whatcom County, get ready for some lengthy closures and detours

Starting next week, maintenance crews will be leveling concrete in Lynden, Burlington and Marysville bringing lengthy closures and detours along with them.
The Washington State Department of Transportation and a contractor crew from Uretek USA are teaming up to lift concrete and stabilize bridge approaches. Crews will start in Whatcom County before moving to Skagit and then Snohomish County, according to a WSDOT news release.
The southbound lanes of state Route 539/Guide Meridian Road between River Road and Wiser Lake Road roundabouts will be closed from 4 a.m. Monday, July 31, to 5 a.m. Aug. 4. A detour to southbound Interstate 5 will be available via Birch Bay Lynden Road, officials said.
Those using the SR 539/Aldergrove Port of Entry to head toward Bellingham will want to consider an alternate border crossing during the closure. The detour will add an additional eight miles of westbound travel to trips toward Bellingham, the news release indicated.
All northbound lanes of Guide Meridian will remain open during this work.
WSDOT crews will then transition to the southbound I-5 on and off ramps at SR 20, which will be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Aug. 4, and Aug. 5. Drivers should use George Hopper Road to access or exit southbound I-5 during this work.
Both directions of SR 529/State Avenue over the Ebey Slough Bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Aug. 7-10, and from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Aug. 11. Travelers should use SR 528 and I-5 to avoid this closure.
Crews will work to raise concrete more than six inches in some areas and remove the dip that many drivers experience while traveling these stretches of roads.
