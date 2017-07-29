New comic book and game store making a landing in Fairhaven

Fairhaven will soon have its own hangout for people who enjoy comic books and board games.
Moon Base Games & Comics is aiming for a Sept. 1 opening at 1105 McKenzie Ave., in the alley near Rustic Coffee & Wine Bar. It will be the second store for Django Bohren, who also operates The Comics Place at 105 E. Holly St. At about 1,000 square feet, the Fairhaven spot will be about one-third the size of the downtown store, but it will carry the same type of products, including comics, board games, graphic novels and Bellingham-related shirts and stickers. Bohren said it will have more of a space/science fiction atmosphere.
Bohren decided to open a second store in Fairhaven because it was a chance to introduce his business to a group of people who haven’t been to the downtown store. Along with visitors to Fairhaven, Bohren noted there are many young people who live in the area looking for something to do.
The plan is to start off with a 50-50 split between comic books and games and let Fairhaven decide what it wants, Bohren said.
Board games in particular have experienced a growth spurt in Bellingham, with several stores and game rooms opening in recent years. Bohren said games and comics have become more mainstream, joking that even Muggles are interested in this stuff now.
Moon Base will be open in the late morning into the evening every day. The Comics Place is planning to have a 36th anniversary party Sept. 9-10. Updates on Moon Base’s opening can be found on its Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
Glow Nightclub on 202 E. Holly St. in Bellingham announced on Facebook it was closing at the end of July. ... Maggie’s Pub at 2030 Main St. in Ferndale also announced on Facebook it was closing. Maggie’s last day is Aug. 12. In a news release, the owner cited a rent increase as one of the factors for the closure of the business, which had been around for five years. ... The Cliff House restaurant, which closed in January, will reopen, but much later than originally expected. Design work is being done to build apartments on that site at 331 N. State St., and to completely renovate the restaurant. That’s according to Larry McCarter, whose wife, Rosemary Bolster, bought The Cliff House in 2015. Bolster’s father Jas F. Bolster originally opened the restaurant in 1971. It went through several owners before Rosemary purchased the business. ... The former Costco building at 4299 Meridian St. is now under new ownership. The building was purchased earlier this month for $6.2 million by DN Clovis LLC, which is based in California. Hobby Lobby, Home Goods and Sierra Trading Post are planning to go into that empty space, with Hobby Lobby aiming to open in early 2018. ... Camber has opened its coffee shop at 221 W. Holly St. According to its website, hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekend. Along with coffee, the shop will also offer food, beer, wine and tea. ... A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to build a seven-unit residential building at 900 20th St., near Western Washington University. ... Best Buds Gaming Lounge is now open at 1121 McKenzie Ave. in Fairhaven. According to its Facebook page, it is an all-ages lounge that offers video games, board games, food, beer and wine. It is open at noon into the evening Wednesday through Sunday. ... A state liquor license application to sell beer and wine was submitted for Trove Coffee, which is going into a space at 228 N. Samish Way in Bellingham. The applicants are Lorraine Lai, Wing-Kuen Lai and Yin-Ho Lai. ... HomeSkillet announced on its Facebook page that it has ended its Nightskillet dinners and will remain focused on its breakfast and brunch menu. ... A Bellingham building permit application was submitted for a barber shop at 2500 Cedarwood Ave. That building was formerly home to a book store. ... A state liquor license application was submitted for a restaurant/lounge at 311 E. Holly St., in the Odd Fellow Building. The proposed name is The Orion and the applicants are Jonathan McIntyre and Sean McKee.
