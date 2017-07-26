The tall ship Lady Washington sails into Bellingham Friday, July 22, 2016 for public tours and sailings. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com
She’s been cleared to sail by Coast Guard and will be in Blaine soon

Associated Press

July 26, 2017 12:05 PM

PORT TOWNSEND

The Coast Guard has completed its inspection of the Lady Washington, a full-scale replica of the 18th-century sailing ship, and cleared it to resume operations.

The wooden-hulled vessel ran aground in Sequim Bay on Monday morning, and was freed at about 3 p.m.

Officials said it did not take on water or leak any pollutants.

Officials finished the inspection on Tuesday. Its next stop is Port Orchard, Washington, where it’s expected to arrive on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Washington is due to stop in Blaine August 3-6. Dockside tours will be available for a $5 donation, and adventure and evening sails also are available.

The cause of the grounding is still under investigation and the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport will issue a statement once it’s done.

Learn the history of the tall ship Lady Washington while she's in Bellingham

The tall ship Lady Washington has a fascinating past that's profoundly connected to early U.S. history and development of the Pacific Northwest.

