Skiiers cross the impressive Boston Glacier in North Cascades National Park in 2015. The glacier extends an arc from the north of Forbidden Peak, which is near Cascade Pass. Forbidden Peak, with an elevation of 8,816 feet, features a rock climbing route named West Ridge route which is featured in Fifty Classic Climbs of North America.

Local

July 24, 2017 7:50 AM

Bellingham climber dies in North Cascades National Park

Associated Press

A climber died after falling into a crevasse while descending Forbidden Peak in the North Cascades.

Susan Bennett, a 61-year old woman from Bellingham, Washington, was with a group of four who had climbed to the summit on Saturday. They were descending the West Ridge when she fell several hundred feet.

A National Park Service helicopter and crew located Bennett in a 30 foot (9.1 meters) deep crevasse with no signs of life. The rest of the climbing party descended and hiked out.

The rugged terrain and weather conditions caused a delay in removing Bennett’s body from the mountain.

North Cascades National Park officials say they'll likely recover her body on Monday.

This story will be updated.

