facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Check out what was sculpted in the sand at Birch Bay Pause 1:55 Drum and pipe band leads procession to Lynden Fire Chief Robert Spinner's memorial service 2:01 Matt Petryni and Hannah Fishman discuss the rental housing crisis in Bellingham 0:45 Prosecutors say this man is not a licensed attorney 0:51 Look who's sitting in her tree, having lunch and enjoying the backyard 0:22 Bear enjoys his suet lunch in a backyard tree 1:06 Waterfront cleanup project continues with demolition of 10,000-square-foot building 2:08 Lynden welcomes home Fire Chief Robert Spinner 2:01 Meet the newest resident at Bellingham's Marine Life Center 1:05 Lynden Fire station memorial for interim Chief Robert Spinner Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Scenes from the second day of the 2017 Birch Bay Sand Sculpture Competition on Sunday, July 23. David Rasbach david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com

Scenes from the second day of the 2017 Birch Bay Sand Sculpture Competition on Sunday, July 23. David Rasbach david.rasbach@bellinghamherald.com