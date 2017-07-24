Woof! Woof! This new Bellingham facility will let the dogs out

Haley and Nick Apollo are creating what they hope will be a fun, adventurous place for dogs.
The Apollos own The Puget Hound, which started out as a dog-walking and pet-sitting service.
With eight employees and hundreds of clients, Haley and Nick have decided to create a kennel-free boarding facility and dog daycare adventure park. It is being built in the former Whatcom Humane Society building at 3710 Williamson Way, near the Bellingham International Airport.
Renovation work is underway and the Apollos hope to have the facility ready in early August.
The “kennel free” component is perhaps an intriguing aspect for dog owners. The plan is to have a 24-hour staff-supervised care facility, with the dogs hanging out in a main daycare play area, according to the company’s website. The dogs are crated only for privacy during meals and nap breaks.
To join the overnight stay-care groups, a dog is given a temperament assessment and the owner fills out an application and client contract. All dogs must be spayed or neutered by 8 months old and all shots must be up-to-date.
Any dog that shows signs of unsafe or aggressive behavior will be placed away from the others.
The facility will also have a limited number of “privacy suites” for dogs not ready for the kennel free area. The suite is 4-by-10 feet wide, and has a Kuranda bed.
“Everything will be definitely structured and supervised. The building will be section off to separate bigger (and/or more playful/rowdy) dogs from smaller (or more reserved) dogs,” Nick Apollo said in an email.
Nick Apollo said they created a kennel-free option based on feedback from clients, who said they felt bad about leaving their dogs locked up in cages overnight while they were out of town.
The other component to The Puget Hound facility is the daycare/adventure park. The area has about 1.25 acres, with indoor and outdoor play areas.
Each play area will have a variety of obstacles and equipment that the dogs can play with together. The Apollos also plan to have retail products and grooming services at the facility.
For updates or to get on the wait list, visit gopugethound.com.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
