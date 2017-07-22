Boeing invests in cyber warriors, gives 50 computer servers to new WWU CyberRange

Western Washington University students in the Computer Information System Security program will practice cyberwarfare training in its new CyberRange, thanks to a gift of 50 computer servers from Boeing, Western officials said.
Without the gift, the university would have had to spend about $250,000 on the server systems, a Western news release indicated.
CyberRange is a virtual environment used for cyberwarfare and cyber technology development. It functions as a way to test cyber weapons, operations and tactics that may be used in real-world cyber defense.
Erik Fretheim, director of Western’s CISS program, said about 20 students will be enrolled in the program this fall, but it will be opened up to more students in other schools as the year goes on.
The CyberRange will be housed at Western Washington University Center at Olympic College in Poulsbo.
For information on the CyberRange, contact Fretheim at 360-650-6879 or Erik.Fretheim@wwu.edu.
Comments