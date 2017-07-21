We knew Mallard Ice Cream is pretty darned amazing ... but just how good is it?

It’s no longer our little secret, Bellingham. News has already made it all to the East Coast, and now it’s all over the internet.

Mallard Ice Cream in Bellingham (1323 Railroad Ave.) was one of nine ice cream shops ranked among the best in the United States by Out of Office, the food, travel, advice and adventure section of New York City news and media website Mic.com.

Mallard also was Washington state’s representative in the website’s listing of the best ice cream shops in all 50 states. The web site justified the selection by stating, “Less common flavors like ghost pepper, chocolate lavender and basil rule the menu here. They make these concoctions right in the shop, so you know it’s going to be damn good.”

Ghost pepper +peppermint // cinnamon Oreo #mallardsicecream A post shared by AmandaKFalcon (@amandakfalcon) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

For those of your traveling elsewhere in the country this summer, here are the other eight ice cream shops that made the best list:

▪ Ample Hills Creamery, Brooklyn, New York

▪ Bobboi Natural Gelato, San Diego

▪ Richardson’s Farm, Middleton, Massachusetts

▪ Lickity Split, Chicago

▪ Izzy’s Ice Cream, Minneapolis

▪ Sweet Action Ice Cream, Denver

▪ Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Nashville, Tennessee

▪ The Franklin Foundation, Philadelphia