Hot diggity dancing dog! Where’s Bellingham’s best place to celebrate National Hot Dog Day?

Happy National Hot Dog Day to you, Whatcom County! A day you you can appreciate, even if you don’t know how to add a filter of a dancing hot dog to your picture or video in Snapchat.
In honor of #NationalHotDogDay I saw the Hot Dog man dancing in the middle of 15th and Walnut in center city! @6abc pic.twitter.com/vtYKowvSNc— Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) July 19, 2017
Truth be told, most people probably don’t go out to eat a hot dog, but Humphrey Bogart once said, “A hot dog at the ballpark is better than a steak at the Ritz.”
Happy #NationalHotDogDay! Which restaurant in the country do you think serves the best hot dog? Tweet us! pic.twitter.com/Jo3ceJiUt3— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 19, 2017
In honor all the hot dogs without headphones out there, here are some top spots in Bellingham to pick up your dog and celebrate today:
▪ Neiner Neiner Weiner (1259 Barkley Boulevard): A menu full of some different, delicious varieties of hot dogs to celebrate and enough outdoor seating to enjoy the warm temperatures.
▪ Five Guys (1301 W. Bakerview Road): It’s easy to overlook the dogs at this hamburger joint, but Five Guys can dress up a dog any way you want it.
Happy #NationalHotDogDay! pic.twitter.com/NBfEWQSRA8— Five Guys (@Five_Guys) July 19, 2017
▪ El Capitan’s Gourmet Sausages and Pretzels (1314 Railroad Ave.): Better known for its varieties of sausages, El Capitan’s does offer a “tasty, all-beef sausage” it touts as “Bellingham’s Best!”
▪ The Grill (1155 E. Sunset Drive): Offers six different varieties of dogs, everything from a Chicago Dog to a Corn Dog. And we all know grilled is the way to go.
▪ Boomers Drive-In (310 N. Samish Way): Also known for its burgers, waffle fries and shakes, Boomers has a Stadium Dog and a Corn Dog.
▪ Zane Burger (1315 12th St.): A relative newcomer in Bellingham, Zane Burger offers three varieties of hot dogs: the Smokey Dog, Polish Dog and Coney Dog.
▪ Gandolfo’s New York Deli (107 E. Stuart Road): There may be a debate over whether a hot dog is a sandwich or not (see below), but there’s little debate that New Yorkers know how to dress up a dog.
It's #NationalHotDogDay as President, I want it to be known the Hot Dog stands free and independent from the tyranny of the sandwich— Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) July 19, 2017
▪ DQ Grill & Chill (811 Iowa St. and 4170 Cordata Parkway): You’d have to go to the Kid’s Menu to get a plain hot dog, but adults can order a Chilli Cheese Dog. Biggest problem is not eating your desert first.
▪ A&W (1120 Barkley Boulevard): Doesn’t a hot dog and a root beer float sound really good about now?
The secret to owning #NationalHotDogDay? Just add Coney sauce. pic.twitter.com/TZZ0Y3DOzt— A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) July 19, 2017
