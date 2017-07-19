Options High School is under construction on the northeast corner of the Bellingham High campus. Its address is 2015 Franklin St.
Options High School is under construction on the northeast corner of the Bellingham High campus. Its address is 2015 Franklin St. Tanya Rowe Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Options High School is under construction on the northeast corner of the Bellingham High campus. Its address is 2015 Franklin St. Tanya Rowe Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

July 19, 2017 9:44 AM

Boys arrested in vandalism spree at Bellingham school, and it hasn’t even opened yet

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

BELLINGHAM

Four boys have been arrested in connection with an overnight vandalism spree at the new Options High School building, an alternative school under construction near Bellingham High School.

Bellingham Police said walls at the school were spray-painted, cans of paint were knocked over and splashed across floors, and fire extinguishers were discharged along with other damage totaling about $7,500.

Most of the damage had been cleaned or repaired by noon Wednesday, a Bellingham Public Schools official said. Options High is still slated to open Aug. 23, along with other district schools. A public ceremony is set for Aug. 21.

“It won’t affect our schedule. We’re excited to be able to open,” said Tanya Rowe, the district’s executive director of communications and community relations.

All four boys were booked into juvenile detention and are facing burglary and malicious mischief charges, said investigations division Lt. Mike Johnston. Their names were withheld because they are all minors.

Johnston said a security guard called police about 2 a.m. Wednesday and the boys were found hiding in a parked pickup. They admitted the vandalism, he said.

The $21 million Options project will replace a set of portable classrooms that once housed the school. It is funded by a $160 million bond that voters passed in 2013.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynden welcomes home Fire Chief Robert Spinner

Lynden welcomes home Fire Chief Robert Spinner 2:08

Lynden welcomes home Fire Chief Robert Spinner
Meet the newest resident at Bellingham's Marine Life Center 2:01

Meet the newest resident at Bellingham's Marine Life Center
Lynden Fire station memorial for interim Chief Robert Spinner 1:05

Lynden Fire station memorial for interim Chief Robert Spinner

View More Video