Boys arrested in vandalism spree at Bellingham school, and it hasn’t even opened yet

Four boys have been arrested in connection with an overnight vandalism spree at the new Options High School building, an alternative school under construction near Bellingham High School.
Bellingham Police said walls at the school were spray-painted, cans of paint were knocked over and splashed across floors, and fire extinguishers were discharged along with other damage totaling about $7,500.
Most of the damage had been cleaned or repaired by noon Wednesday, a Bellingham Public Schools official said. Options High is still slated to open Aug. 23, along with other district schools. A public ceremony is set for Aug. 21.
“It won’t affect our schedule. We’re excited to be able to open,” said Tanya Rowe, the district’s executive director of communications and community relations.
All four boys were booked into juvenile detention and are facing burglary and malicious mischief charges, said investigations division Lt. Mike Johnston. Their names were withheld because they are all minors.
Johnston said a security guard called police about 2 a.m. Wednesday and the boys were found hiding in a parked pickup. They admitted the vandalism, he said.
The $21 million Options project will replace a set of portable classrooms that once housed the school. It is funded by a $160 million bond that voters passed in 2013.
