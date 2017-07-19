Clerk pepper-sprayed in smash-and-grab gold theft

Police are looking for a man who stole $40,000 to $60,000 worth of gold chains in a smash-and-grab robbery at a kiosk in Bellis Fair mall Tuesday night.
The suspect wearing balaclava-style ski mask and ski goggles approached a worker at Gold N Time jewelry about 8:10 p.m. and pepper-sprayed the employee in the face.
“He broke the glass with a rock in a sock and grabbed a handful of gold chains,” said Bellingham Police Lt. Mike Johnston.
Johnston said the employee was sprayed on the side of his face and didn’t require medical attention.
Witnesses chased the 5-foot-6 tall suspect but he managed to escape, Johnston said.
The incident remains under investigation – detectives are reviewing video surveillance at the mall for additional clues, Johnston added. Further details about the case was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call Bellingham Police Department’s tip line at 360-778-8611. Or use the online tip page, cob.org/tips.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
