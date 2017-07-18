Bellingham resident involved in major XPrize competition on adult literacy

A company with ties to Bellingham is in the running for a $3 million XPrize award.
Computer software company AutoCognita was among eight teams to advance to the semifinals of the $7M Barbara Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPrize.
The teams are competing for a $3 million grand prize, while other prizes include $1 million and $500,000 packages, according to a news release.
The semifinalists will begin a 15-month field testing phase across three partner cities that include 12,000 participants who read English at a third-grade level or below. The highest gains in literacy will be a factor in who gets the grand prize.
AutoCognita applies a constructivist learning approach to engage low literacy adults through action. Dana Rozier, the company’s head of content development, is a long-time Bellingham resident who is partnering with founder Frank Ho of Hong Kong and others on the project.
Rozier said she was inspired to think about solving global challenges and came across XPrize’s website and AutoCognita.
“I knew I had found the grand challenge that could keep me occupied for the rest of my life,” Rozier said.
