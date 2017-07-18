New real estate firm to host open house at its Bellingham office

An open house is scheduled for a real estate company that opened earlier this year on Meridian Street.
HomeSmart has an office at the Pacific Meridian Plaza building, 4164 Meridian St. The open house from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday will have food, music and prize drawings.
It’s a chance for people to meet the company’s agents, according to a news release. The firm currently has 15 agents, with an anticipated growth totaling 50 agents by the end of the year, said broker Darren Johnson, in the news release. The Bellingham office primarily serves Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Headquartered in Arizona, HomeSmart takes a low-fee, high-value philosophy to handling real estate, according to its website.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
