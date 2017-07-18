HomeSmart will have an open house of its Bellingham office on Thursday.
HomeSmart will have an open house of its Bellingham office on Thursday. HomeSmart Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
HomeSmart will have an open house of its Bellingham office on Thursday. HomeSmart Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

July 18, 2017 2:00 PM

New real estate firm to host open house at its Bellingham office

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

BELLINGHAM

An open house is scheduled for a real estate company that opened earlier this year on Meridian Street.

HomeSmart has an office at the Pacific Meridian Plaza building, 4164 Meridian St. The open house from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday will have food, music and prize drawings.

It’s a chance for people to meet the company’s agents, according to a news release. The firm currently has 15 agents, with an anticipated growth totaling 50 agents by the end of the year, said broker Darren Johnson, in the news release. The Bellingham office primarily serves Whatcom and Skagit counties.

Headquartered in Arizona, HomeSmart takes a low-fee, high-value philosophy to handling real estate, according to its website.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynden welcomes home Fire Chief Robert Spinner

Lynden welcomes home Fire Chief Robert Spinner 2:08

Lynden welcomes home Fire Chief Robert Spinner
Meet the newest resident at Bellingham's Marine Life Center 2:01

Meet the newest resident at Bellingham's Marine Life Center
Lynden Fire station memorial for interim Chief Robert Spinner 1:05

Lynden Fire station memorial for interim Chief Robert Spinner

View More Video