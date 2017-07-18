Procession will escort fire chief's body back to Lynden

The Lynden Fire Department will escort Fire Chief Robert Spinner’s body from Bellingham to Lynden at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s the route for those interested in witnessing the procession. The Bellingham Herald will provide live coverage of the procession on its Facebook page.

The procession will begin at the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office, 1500 State St., and end at Gillies Funeral Home on Front Street in Lynden.

The processional route will exit the Medical Examiner’s Office west onto to East Champion Street to Cornwall Avenue. At Cornwall, it will turn north and proceed to West Illinois Street. From West Illinois, the procession will head west to Meridian Street and proceed north all the way to Lynden and then turn east onto Front Street and travel through downtown to Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St.

Those wishing to pay their respects can do so by standing on the sidewalks anywhere along the route.