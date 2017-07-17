Local

July 17, 2017 10:19 AM

Damaged forest roads near Whatcom-Skagit line will be repaired in 2018

Kimberly Cauvel

Skagit Valley Herald

Several roads in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest are closed due to damage from heavy rains during the winters of 2015 and 2016.

Repairs are being planned for summer 2018. Repairs will allow the Forest Service to reopen those roads, including part of Baker Lake Road, according to a news release.

This year, the Forest Service and Federal Highway Administration are finishing design plans for the repairs, according to the news release.

The Federal Highway Administration is the lead agency for several of the repairs because extensive damage qualified the roads for the Emergency Repair of Federally Owned Roads program.

Due to damage, Baker Lake Road, which turns into Forest Road 11 north of Concrete, is closed at milepost 25.8, the news release indicated..

Diobsud Creek Road, north of Highway 20 between Marblemount and Newhalem, is also closed at milepost 1.7.

