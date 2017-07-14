Lynden interim fire chief dies of apparent heart attack

Interim Fire Chief Robert Spinner died Friday of an apparent heart attack, Mayor Scott Korthuis and City Administrator Mike Martin told the Lynden Tribune.
Spinner, 50, was running sometime before noon when he collapsed, Korthuis and Martin said.
.@LyndenFire's Spinner was jogging this morning near the intersection of W. Main St. & Berthusen Rd. when he collapsed. pic.twitter.com/M4RS0GTFmA— Dillon Honcoop (@DillonHoncoop) July 14, 2017
A bystander talked with Spinner before he passed out, according to Korthuis and Martin. Emergency medical crews were called and CPR was administered by the Lynden Fire Department before Spinner was taken to St. Joseph hospital, where he died, Korthuis and Martin told the Tribune.
Flag at @LyndenFire is at half-staff & @NWFRS crews stationed here to respond to calls as firefighters mourn the loss of their interim chief pic.twitter.com/Zi8aGpMnz0— Dillon Honcoop (@DillonHoncoop) July 14, 2017
Spinner was named interim chief when longtime fire Chief Gary Baar retired in April.
Spinner leaves his wife Tammy, daughter Emma and a son, Austin.
The Bellingham Herald could not reach Korthuis and Martin for further comment Friday afternoon.
Comments