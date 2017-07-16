Her daughter was slain. This is what she’s been doing ‘to remind people of Jessica.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Bellingham mother remembers slain daughter with roadside memorial Pause 2:26 Whatcom traffic cop talks about the dangers of distracted driving 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:28 How to fill out your Whatcom County ballot 0:21 Minor injuries reported following rollover crash on I-5 2:29 Parade, festival celebrate Bellingham Pride 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Jessica Franklin was 17 when she was strangled in September 2007. Her mother, Cyndi Franklin, has maintained a roadside memorial on Lincoln Street in Bellingham, Washington, where Jessica's body was found, for nine years. Kie Relyea kie.relyea@bellinghamherald.com

