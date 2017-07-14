Community volunteers and Whatcom County Corrections work crews collected more than 4 tons of garbage following Fourth of July celebrations earlier this month.
July 14, 2017 2:52 PM

Volunteers, work crews clean up Birch Bay after holiday

By Jim Donaldson

jdonaldson@bhamherald.com

Volunteers and Whatcom County Corrections work crews have a mess to clean up every year after Birch Bay’s huge Fourth of July celebration – think of a mile-long block party – and this year they removed 4.28 tons of debris from local beaches.

Local residents clean the beaches along with volunteers from the Mammal Stranding Network and the Cub Scouts. Two Whatcom County Sheriff's work crews collect the garbage and this year filled 2 of the largest SSC box dumpsters, according to Doralee Booth, the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce director.

A year ago, volunteers cleaned up 4 tons of trash – they hauled 5.4 tons in 2015.

Volunteers handed out clean-up bags before, during and the day after the July 4 event.

