One dead in crash on Lummi Reservation

A medical emergency caused a crash that killed a San Francisco Bay area man Thursday morning on the Lummi Reservation.
Raymond S. Loughlin, 67, of Mountain View, Calif., died in the two-car collision at 9:48 a.m. at the intersection of Lummi Shore and Kwina roads, a Washington State Patrol report said.
Loughlin apparently suffered a medical problem as he was driving east on Kwina Road in a white 1996 Ford F150 pickup.
“(He) drifted to the right off the roadway, striking a fence, and continuing onto southbound Lummi Road, striking vehicle 2,” a white 2015 Acura MDX SUV driven by Patricia C. Loughlin, 69, also of Mountain View
Raymond Loughlin was pronounced dead at the scene. Patricia C. Loughlin was uninjured.
Their relationship was unknown, but the report describes Patricia Loughlin as next of kin.
Mountain View is on the southwest side of San Francisco Bay, north of San Jose.
Damage was minor and both vehicles were driven away, the state patrol report said.
