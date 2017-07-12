Whatcom votes on sales tax ballot measure for jail

Voters will get their second chance in two years to consider raising the Whatcom County sales tax to fund construction of a new jail and related criminal-justice programs.

In a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, County Council members agreed to place on the fall ballot a measure that will ask voters for an extra two-tenths of 1 percent sales tax “for public safety purposes, including the costs associated with financing, construction, maintenance, and operation of jail facilities, and incarceration prevention programs, including medical and behavioral health facilities and programs.” Council members Ken Mann, Todd Donovan and Barry Buchanan were opposed.

In a separate vote Tuesday, the County Council unanimously approved the Jail Facility Financing Use Agreement for the project, which spells out the financial commitment of each of the county’s seven cities – all seven cities have approved the JFFUA.

A second vote is required on the ballot ordinance at the council’s July 25 meeting. But votes rarely change on the “second reading” of a city or county ordinance.

Council members discussed the ballot proposal during a Tuesday night hearing at the council’s regular session. In addition, residents and government officials addressed the issue during an open comment section.

Bellingham City Council member Michael Lilliquist told the County Council on Tuesday that concerns remain about the proposed jail location in Ferndale, away from the County Courthouse in Bellingham, and its size of about 480 beds. But he indicated that a majority of the Bellingham council now supports the financing agreement.

A panel of residents and government officials have been discussing the proposal for nearly a year. Final action on the ballot measure is required before Aug. 1 in order to make state requirements for the Nov. 7 ballot.

A similar jail tax measure narrowly failed in 2015 – by fewer than 2,000 votes countywide – without the support of the Bellingham City Council.

Officials are planning for a criminal justice facility in a complex of buildings located near Slater Road and Interstate 5 in Ferndale. Its cost could surpass $110 million.

