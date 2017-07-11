B.C. man killed in crash south of Everson

A British Columbia man was killed late Monday when he crossed the center line of Highway 9 south of Everson on a sharp curve, glanced off a fruit-picking machine and slammed into a tree.
A Washington State Patrol report on the crash said the man, who lives in Chilliwack, B.C., died at the scene. His name was withheld until relatives could be notified.
According to the report, the driver was headed north on Highway 9 near Hopewell Road, where the highway curves sharply twice as it takes motorists through agricultural fields and farmland near the Nooksack River.
He was wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report. His 2015 Jeep Wrangler was damaged beyond repair.
As the Jeep driver crossed the center line, he stuck a 1998 Littau Harvester driven by Alijandro Santiago, 22, of Everson. Santo Vazquezsantiago, 35, of Everson, was a passenger in the vehicle.
Neither were injured. Neither wore restraints, according to the report, but it was unclear whether that type of harvester has seat belts or similar restraints for operators and passengers.
The extent of the damage to the harvester was unknown.
Littau is an international manufacturer of picking machines for blueberries, red raspberries and other fruit.
No charges are pending.
This story will be updated.
