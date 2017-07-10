A screenshot from the Mount Baker School District website Monday morning, July 10, 2017, when summer classes were canceled due to an unexplained emergency.
Local

July 10, 2017

Monday classes canceled at Mt. Baker High School due to emergency ‘circumstance’

By Caleb Hutton

chutton@bhamherald.com

DEMING

Summer school students at Mount Baker High School were turned away from classes Monday morning because of a “circumstance” on campus, according to an alert on the Mount Baker School District’s website.

Authorities have not released any details about the emergency, aside from a brief alert on the school district website.

“Due to a circumstance on campus which is being investigated, summer school is closed today, July 10th,” the alert reads.

Several calls to law enforcement and school officials had not been returned as of 9:45 a.m.

Pam Butenschoen, an assistant to Superintendent Charles Burleigh, said Burleigh had been in meetings Monday morning. She declined to release information until the superintendent could talk with media.

This story will be updated.

Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb

