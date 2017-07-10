Monday classes canceled at Mt. Baker High School due to emergency ‘circumstance’

Summer school students at Mount Baker High School were turned away from classes Monday morning because of a “circumstance” on campus, according to an alert on the Mount Baker School District’s website.
Authorities have not released any details about the emergency, aside from a brief alert on the school district website.
“Due to a circumstance on campus which is being investigated, summer school is closed today, July 10th,” the alert reads.
Several calls to law enforcement and school officials had not been returned as of 9:45 a.m.
Pam Butenschoen, an assistant to Superintendent Charles Burleigh, said Burleigh had been in meetings Monday morning. She declined to release information until the superintendent could talk with media.
This story will be updated.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
