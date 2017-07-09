Thousands of people lined Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham, Washington, at noon on Sunday, July 9, 2017, for the annual Pride parade celebrating the LGBTQ community. It ended at the Pride Festival at Market Depot Square. robert.mittendorf@bellinghamherald.com
Thousands of people lined Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham, Washington, at noon on Sunday, July 9, 2017, for the annual Pride parade celebrating the LGBTQ community. It ended at the Pride Festival at Market Depot Square. robert.mittendorf@bellinghamherald.com

Local

July 09, 2017 5:00 PM

See how Bellingham celebrated its annual Pride festival

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

BELLINGHAM

Thousands of people lined Cornwall Avenue in downtown Bellingham for the annual Bellingham Pride parade and festival on Sunday.

Bellingham Pride began in 1999 to celebrate equality for “LGBTQ-plus folks,” which includes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and “questioning” people, organizers said. They said it’s now the second-largest Pride event in Washington state.

This year’s grand marshal was Deputy Chief Flo Simon of the Bellingham Police Department and participants included the city’s police officers, firefighters and librarians. Bellingham Public Schools participated, as did many local businesses, churches and community organizations.

Crowd members cheered the Rainbow City Band of Seattle, and umbrella drill team, the Roller Betties roller derby team and dozens more.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Parade, festival celebrate Bellingham Pride 2017

View More Video