See how Bellingham celebrated its annual Pride festival

The Bellingham Pride parade on Sunday, July 9, 2017, featured hundreds of participants, many of them in colorful costumes and waving signs and slogans.
Christine and Curtis Lawrence of Bellingham celebrate along the Bellingham Pride parade route Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Deputy Chief Flo Simon of the Bellingham Police Department was the Bellingham Pride Parade’s grand marshal Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Firefighter Beth Carroll participates in the Pride Parade on Sunday, July 9, 2017, with other members of the Bellingham Fire Department.
Robert Mittendorf
Firefighter Beth Carroll and other members of the Bellingham Fire Department participate in the Pride Parade on Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Spectators lined Cornwall Avenue for the Bellingham Pride parade, then joined the procession in marching to Depart Market Square for a post-parade festival, Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Melissa Zellar of Marysville celebrates at the post-parade festival in Bellingham, Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham firefighter Marie Bussard drives an engine in the Bellingham Pride parade on Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
“Legsolas,” a jammer with the Roller Betties roller derby team, dressed as a mermaid on her team’s float because she is injured and couldn’t skate in the Bellingham Pride Parade Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Thousands attended the Bellingham Pride festival at Depot Market Square on Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Members of the Rainbow City Band attend the Bellingham Pride festival at Depot Market Square on Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Robert Mittendorf
Grace LaMarine of Bellingham attends the Bellingham Pride festival at Depot Market Square on Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Robert Mittendorf
