Prospective BTC nursing students camp out to get ahead

Students wait in line to apply for Bellingham Technical College’s nursing program for the 2017-2018 school year at Bellingham Technical College on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Bellingham. People started lining up on Friday for when applications will start being accepted on Monday morning at 8 a.m. The program recently switched its admissions process from a lottery system to prioritizing qualified applicants on a first-come basis. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com