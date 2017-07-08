Prospective BTC nursing students camp out to get ahead

People in lawn chairs, sleeping bags and hammocks are camping out to turn in their nursing program applications ahead of the 8 a.m. Monday application window at Bellingham Technical College.
More than 30 people had lined up as of 10 a.m. Saturday, and dozens had been camped out since noon Friday. The school will admit 60 students for the 2017-18 school year.
“It’s neat to see such dedication,” said Julie Samms, head of the nursing program. “It’s been really supportive, which is great because a lot of them will be in class together.”
BTC switched to a first-come, first-served system for applications this year. Students can also apply by email, but the applications of the first 25 students in line Monday morning will have priority, according to Samms.
