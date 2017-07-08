A wildfire burns on a mountain behind a home in Cache Creek, B.C., in the early morning hours of Saturday July 8, 2017. More than 3,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes in central British Columbia. A provincial state of emergency was declared after 56 new wildfires started Friday.
July 08, 2017 12:40 PM

North of the border, state of emergency declared

By Julie Shirley

Fires burning across British Columbia have not impacted Whatcom County air quality the weekend of July 8, according to Ecology’s website.

North of Whatcom County, the province of British Columbia has declared a state of emergency, as wildfires burn out of control throughout most of the interior, according to CBC News.

Chief fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Serivce Kevin Skrepnek said 182 fires were burning across the province as of Saturday morning, according to TV News Vancouver.

“​The extended weather forecast is calling for continued hot, dry weather, with risks of thunderstorms in many parts of the province,” the province said in a written statement Friday.

Instagram user jonnyvan1 posted video of one of the fires.

 

More than 50 wildfires started Friday in B.C., according to The Abbotsford News.

Evacuation alerts and orders have been issued today for Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Princeton, The Abbotsford News reported.

These are in addition to the evacuation orders and alerts issued Friday for 105 Mile House and 108 Mile House, it said.

