Former NYP restaurant spaces available in Bellingham, Lynden

As the owner of NYP Bar and Grill continues to work through the bankruptcy court process, it has become clear the restaurants won’t be reopening.

The trustee handling the assets of the company has asked the bankruptcy court to authorize the sale of the remaining restaurant equipment, furniture and other items, according to court documents filed on June 30.

Responses to the filing are due on July 14 and a hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on July 21 in Seattle. The sale would be done through online auctions conducted by the James G. Murphy Company, according to the documents.

The request also asks the court to reject the leases of the remaining properties in Everett, Renton, Tacoma and Bellingham. The leases were previously severed in Seattle, Lynden and Burlington.

NYP Bar and Grill had seven locations in Western Washington when it filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy this past spring.

It was switched to a Chapter 7 personal filing on May 11, with all the restaurants shutting down, including in Bellingham and Lynden. The filing indicated debts of more than $2 million.

The lease for the Lynden spot at 8874 Bender Road has already been severed and the equipment abandoned, so the owner of the building can find a new tenant without having to work with the bankruptcy court.

Jerry Blankers, owner of the building, said there has been some initial interest in the 3,600-square-foot space – he is optimistic about landing a new restaurant tenant.

Brian Finnegan is also optimistic about landing a restaurant tenant for the former NYP Bellingham spot at 902 N. State St.

Finnegan, who owns the building, said he’s had some serious interest in the space and is hopeful to have a deal before the end of the year.

Mike Novak owns the NYP restaurant chain, also known as New York Pizza. He founded it in 2009, first opening in Bellingham and Lynden.