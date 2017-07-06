What could the sale of 2,240 acres on Galbraith mean for mountain biking there?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Chuckanut Bay Distillery to move to Cornwall Avenue Pause 2:13 Watch highlights from Bellingham's fireworks show 3:52 Here's how Whatcom County celebrated Independence Day 2017 1:55 Potting soil causes fire 2:45 Wickersham farm offers baby goat yoga classes through August 1:09 Watch the old Fisher Elementary get torn down 0:41 Proposals would ban kitten, puppy sales at pet shops in Sacramento 1:34 City of Blaine returns two acres of burial ground to Lummi Nation 1:18 WSDOT crews battle snow, rain, fog to open the road to Artist Point 3:02 "But for the facts of this case, he doesn't belong in prison," says public defender. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Ride along with mountain bikers on Galbraith Mountain. Minutes from downtown Bellingham, Galbraith is rated as one of Washington State's best mountain biking areas. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com

Ride along with mountain bikers on Galbraith Mountain. Minutes from downtown Bellingham, Galbraith is rated as one of Washington State's best mountain biking areas. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com