It took sheriff’s deputies, fire and railroad crews to rescue Chuckanut hikers

Skagit County rescue crews helped Wednesday afternoon two hikers who fell while hiking down to the water below Chuckanut Drive.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Skagit County Fire District 5 and crews from BNSF Railway responded to a 911 call at 2:11 p.m., according to sheriff’s Sgt. Tobin Meyer.
The two hikers – a man and a woman in their mid-20s who live outside the state – called for help after falling on the hillside below Chuckanut Drive near Chuckanut Ridge Drive.
The woman reportedly had an arm injury and the man a leg injury.
Rescue crews lowered the hikers to the BNSF tracks. There BNSF crews used a truck to transport them to Taylor Shellfish Farms, where they would have access to Chuckanut Drive.
