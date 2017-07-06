Major expansion in the works for downtown Bellingham distillery

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Chuckanut Bay Distillery to move to Cornwall Avenue Pause 2:13 Watch highlights from Bellingham's fireworks show 3:52 Here's how Whatcom County celebrated Independence Day 2017 1:55 Potting soil causes fire 2:45 Wickersham farm offers baby goat yoga classes through August 1:09 Watch the old Fisher Elementary get torn down 0:41 Proposals would ban kitten, puppy sales at pet shops in Sacramento 1:34 City of Blaine returns two acres of burial ground to Lummi Nation 1:18 WSDOT crews battle snow, rain, fog to open the road to Artist Point 3:02 "But for the facts of this case, he doesn't belong in prison," says public defender. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Matt Howell, co-owner and head distiller of Chuckanut Bay Brewery, talks about the business' upcoming move to a bigger space on Cornwall Avenue later this year on Wednesday, July 5, in Bellingham. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Matt Howell, co-owner and head distiller of Chuckanut Bay Brewery, talks about the business' upcoming move to a bigger space on Cornwall Avenue later this year on Wednesday, July 5, in Bellingham. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald