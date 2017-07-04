Celebrations large and small mark the Fourth around Whatcom County

Whatcom County residents marked the nation’s birthday with celebrations large and small, from the homey South Hills neighborhood parade to the Blaine Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade on Peace Portal Drive and the Haggen Family 4th of July Celebration at Zuanich Point Park.
In the South Hills, off Yew Street Road, a few dozen children wore patriotic costumes and decorated their bicycles to follow South Whatcom Fire Authority fire engines in a procession through their neighborhood. Residents joined in the celebration that’s more than a decade old.
Participants enjoyed ice cream and popsicles afterward, and looked over the fire engines.
In Blaine, thousands lined the streets of Peace Portal Drive for the annual Independence Day parade. It featured marching bands, patriotic music, politicians, police officers, firefighters, tractors and classic cars.
Along the waterfront in Bellingham, families enjoyed live music, old-fashioned games, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the afternoon as part of the annual Haggen-sponsored festival.
Vendors sold pizza, barbecue, funnel cakes and kettle corn as attendees laid out blankets and chairs to picnic and claim a spot for the evening’s festivities and fireworks display.
The Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter for South Whatcom Fire Authority.
