Northbound I-5 lane closed briefly after woman jumps from overpass

Traffic was briefly backed up on northbound Interstate 5 Monday after a Bellingham woman jumped from an Alabama Street overpass.
Calls came in about the incident around 2:20 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.
The woman landed on the shoulder of the freeway, Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer said. A northbound lane at Iowa Street was closed for a few minutes so emergency crews could help her.
The woman was alive, cognizant and headed into a CAT scan at St. Joseph hospital after the incident, Almer said.
“The good news is she’s OK physically,” Almer said.
It was the second time police responded to calls involving the woman in as many days.
An officer wrestled with her Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of Moore Street to prevent her from jumping off a foot bridge.
She was taken to the hospital on Sunday, and released 90 minutes prior to her jump off the Alabama Street overpass on Monday, Almer said.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
