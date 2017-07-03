Nothing but sun for the Fourth. But what about the month ahead?

Not only does the forecast for the Independence Day holiday look warm and sunny, but so does the weather for the next week, and possibly all of July.
“It’ll be warm but not too hot,” said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “I would say that it looks like a good summer day.”
And the forecast is sunny and warm for the entire week, Burg said.
No rain in sight. Could July be totally dry? Happened for Seattle in 1896, 1922, 1930, 1958, 1960 and 2013. Stay tuned! #wawx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 2, 2017
Highs will be slightly warmer than normal, with temperatures from the low 70s to near 80 by the weekend. Tuesday’s high will be around 75. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.
After a rainy spring, weather patterns in Western Washington seem to point toward a warm, dry summer, Burg said.
A three- to four-week outlook from the national Climate Prediction Center shows a chance of above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for July.
No measurable rain has fallen in Bellingham since June 18, when .07 inch was recorded at Bellingham International Airport.
Bellingham rainfall for June was .95 inch, about half the normal 1.86 inches for the month.
