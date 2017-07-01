Here's where to watch fireworks shows in Whatcom County, and how to avoid traffic

The Port of Bellingham hosts the annual Independence Day fireworks display Tuesday from the former Georgia-Pacific site on Bellingham’s downtown waterfront.
Parking will be available along Cornwall Avenue and spectators will need to walk approximately ¼ mile down West Laurel Street to access a paved, outdoor viewing area along the shoreline. Those going are encouraged to bring lawn chairs because no other seating will be available.
The Haggen Family 4th of July Celebration, which begins at 11 a.m. at Zuanich Point Park, next to Bellingham’s scenic Squalicum Harbor, draws people from all over Washington state. The free, day-long celebration, co-presented by Haggen, Inc., the Port of Bellingham and Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry, includes old-time games like sack races, watermelon rolling and a water balloon toss, as well as a Hoop It Up 3x3 basketball tournament open to four-person teams of all ages.
New this year are Special Olympics divisions for both youth and adults. Registration should be completed in advance, and packet pick up is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and beginning at 9 a.m. at the event location.
The 21-and-older crowd can visit the beer garden starting at 2 p.m. inside Squalicum Boathouse. Live music starts at 12:30 p.m. and food vendors will be on site.
Limited parking at the event will be available at Squalicum Harbor – attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or use the free passenger shuttles that will run from 1 -11 p.m. The shuttles will pick up passengers at Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave. The drop-off point will be on Roeder Avenue, near the CityMac building outside Squalicum Harbor.
Event-goers will then use the promenade pedestrian path to reach the site.
The West Laurel Street entrance to the downtown waterfront will open to pedestrians for the fireworks display at 8 p.m., and people will walk along a designated route to the viewing site, with the fireworks show starting around 10:30 p.m. Because of its undeveloped nature, there will be no vehicle access or parking inside the former Georgia-Pacific site. Volunteers wearing reflective vests will help direct people to the viewing area.
People are welcome to bring coolers, food, non-alcoholic drinks and lawn chairs to the event. No pets, alcohol or personal fireworks are allowed.
Details: portofbellingham.com/142/Haggen-Family-4th-of-July.
Blaine festivities
Blaine’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, now in its 16th year, caps its festivities Tuesday with fireworks display at 10:15 p.m. over the bay at Blaine Marine Park.
There’s also a carnival and licensed pyrotechnics show from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Birch Bay Bible Community Church, at the corner of Blaine and Bay Roads, with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Blaine City Council banned fireworks west of Shintaffer Road including the Semiahmoo Spit, in public parks in the city, and in the area of Blaine Harbor. Personal fireworks may be discharged during the following hours only:
▪ 6-11 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
▪ 6 p.m.-midnight Tuesday
Litter bags for beach use are available at the C Shop and the Chamber Visitor Center. Bags will be available at 9 a.m. Wednesday for volunteer beach cleanup as well. Disposal of household garbage on the beach is prohibited by law.
Details: 360-332-4544, blainechamber.com
