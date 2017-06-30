Lynden says goodbye to one school, gets ready for another

Contractors working for the Lynden School District are tearing down an elementary school this week to make room for a new one.
The old Fisher Elementary School at 501 14th St., built in 1962, is being demolished to make room for a new school of the same name that will open when classes resume Aug. 30. Colacurcio Brothers Construction Co. is overseeing the project.
Lynden is also building a new middle on Line Road, near the intersection with Mercedes Drive in the eastern part of town, to be ready in 2018. The current middle school at 516 Main St. eventually will house administrative offices and a preschool.
The cost of both projects is about $64 million, said Superintendent Jim Frey.
The projects are among several new schools under construction or soon to be built across Whatcom County.
