Demolition experts from Ascendent LLC of Pacific, Washington, tear down Fisher Elementary in Lynden, Friday, June 30, 2017. The school, built in 1962, is being replaced with a new building that will open next Fall. The demolition should be finished in a f Philip. A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

June 30, 2017 9:31 AM

Lynden says goodbye to one school, gets ready for another

By Philip A. Dwyer

pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Contractors working for the Lynden School District are tearing down an elementary school this week to make room for a new one.

The old Fisher Elementary School at 501 14th St., built in 1962, is being demolished to make room for a new school of the same name that will open when classes resume Aug. 30. Colacurcio Brothers Construction Co. is overseeing the project.

After 55 years, kids say goodbye to Fisher Elementary building

Students and staff at Fisher Elementary School in Lynden, say goodbye to each other and their building on the last day of school, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. The school building, built in 1962, will be torn down next week and is being replaced by a new buildi

Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Lynden is also building a new middle on Line Road, near the intersection with Mercedes Drive in the eastern part of town, to be ready in 2018. The current middle school at 516 Main St. eventually will house administrative offices and a preschool.

The cost of both projects is about $64 million, said Superintendent Jim Frey.

The projects are among several new schools under construction or soon to be built across Whatcom County.

