Looking to buy a new puppy or kitty? Don’t even bother heading north of the border

Don’t even bother humming “How Much is that Doggie in the Window?” when you visit Vancouver, B.C. – there simply won’t be any doggies there. Kitties nor bunnies, neither.
The Vancouver city council Wednesday unanimously voted to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits from pet stores in the city, following a motion put forth by city councilor Heather Deal.
“It’s not what people want in the City of Vancouver. We've had over 1,200 emails from people telling us to please implement this ban,” Deal said told CTV News Vancouver.
Though the ban prohibits the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits at retail outlets, stores are allowed to have animals that are available for adoption through recognized animal rescue societies or shelters.
The move was applauded by many, including the British Columbia Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“Council is standing up against the importation of puppies from mills and issues related to impulse purchases,” Amy Morris, B.C. SPCA manger of public policy and outreach said in a statement, according to a story on CBC News British Columbia. “With so many cats and rabbits being abandoned and surrendered to shelters and rescues, this is the right move.”
Yes the pet sale ban motion passed unanimously. Thanks to all who sent messages of support! https://t.co/1x4ERC0BC7— Heather Deal (@VanRealDeal) June 29, 2017
Vancouver is not the first city in the area to ban the sale of small animals in an effort to curb large-scale commercial breeding organizations – also known as puppy mils – where there is often little regard for animal welfare. Neighboring British Colombian cities Richmond and New Westminster have similar bans.
BestFrieds.org lists 229 cities in the United States that have enacted retail pet store bans. Only one city in the state of Washington has passed such a ban – Bainbridge Island, and its ban will go into effect in July.
Comments