Looking to buy a new puppy or kitty? Don’t even bother heading north of the border

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Watch the old Fisher Elementary get torn down Pause 0:41 Proposals would ban kitten, puppy sales at pet shops in Sacramento 1:34 City of Blaine returns two acres of burial ground to Lummi Nation 1:18 WSDOT crews battle snow, rain, fog to open the road to Artist Point 3:02 "But for the facts of this case, he doesn't belong in prison," says public defender. 1:21 Clearing the road to Artist Point 0:30 River otter finds dinner in Bellingham Bay 0:46 Debate continues on new Whatcom County jail 0:24 Barkley Bear snacks on backyard birdseed in Bellingham 1:33 Seattle Seahawks players play word association game about teammates Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Sacramento city ordinance under consideration would ban pet stores from selling bred puppies and kittens but allow the shops to feature adoptable shelter animals. The change would bring the city in line with many other jurisdictions in California. A similar proposal is pending in the state Assembly. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee