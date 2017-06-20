Fire burns two-story building at Blaine home

A fire destroyed a two-story building Tuesday evening at a home in Blaine.
Several people called 911 about heavy smoke coming from 1047 Garfield Ave., behind the main residence in a two-story unit.
North Whatcom firefighters knocked down the flames around 6 p.m. and left the structure itself standing. Smoke, heat and flame damage had gutted the interior, however.
The building was a total loss, said Joe Noonchester, assistant fire chief of North Whatcom Fire and Rescue.
No one was hurt.
Fire crews remained on scene for more than hour as smoke continued to drift out of the upper windows, and fire hoses sprayed water on overturned propane tanks alongside the building.
So far it’s not clear how the fire started, or how many people, if any, lived inside. The building –covered in house wrap – appeared to be under construction, or getting remodeled.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by a fire marshal. Authorities roughly estimated the damage at $100,000.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
