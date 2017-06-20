Fire burns two-story building at Blaine home

0:35 Firefighters attack flames at Blaine home Pause

1:07 After 55 years goodbye Fisher Elementary building

1:32 Washington State Patrol is looking for left lane campers

1:50 Watch scene of search for missing Bellingham man

1:17 New nonprofit aims to combat Whatcom County homelessness with tiny homes

1:14 Fire burns Ferndale construction business

1:13 Why were those Ferndale middle school kids putting up signs?

0:27 Northwood Casino ordered to shut down

0:50 Did you know these facts about Flag Day?