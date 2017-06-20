Tri-City Herald
June 20, 2017 4:38 PM

Whatcom County Jail report for June 19, 2017

The Bellingham Herald Staff

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.

JUNE 19, 2017

Leonel Henry Alaniz, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

David Gordon Axlund, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.

Jonathan Robert Hill, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driver under 21 consume alcohol or marijuana and minor possessing or consuming alcohol.

Johananthan A. Hughes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration for first-degree child rape, second-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

Kevin Michael Ingram, booked by the Everson Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Spencer Morrison Langei, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree negligent driving.

Levi D. Langstraat, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence and a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Christopher James Levasseur, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.

Richard E. Maldonado, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.

Taylor Daniel Morecombe, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.

Alexander Gabriel Ontano-Guenther, booked by the Lynden Police Department for a probation or parole violation.

Jason Alexander Reed, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for reckless driving.

Joshua Travis Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing.

Lisa Michelle Tom, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana, manufacture/delivery/possession of a controlled substance with intent, disobedience of a lawful court order and failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and controlled substance violation.

Tamara Samantha Tryon, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.

Reece Michael Turner, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.

