UPDATE: Missing boy found hiding inside Haggen

UPDATE: At 1:38 p.m., police said over the emergency radio that the boy had been found inside the store.
ORIGINAL STORY:
An alert for a missing child was issued around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday over Whatcom County police frequencies, but no Amber Alert has been issued yet.
According to police radio traffic, the child is an 8-year-old boy named Michael.
Police are actively searching area around Haggen in the Barkley neighborhood. The child is described as white, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.
He's 4-foot-4 and 55 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes, according to emergency radio traffic. He's wearing a dark green hooded sweat shirt with orange accents on the hood, black pants and blue shoes.
The boy was last seen at Haggen meat counter, after watching a movie with his mom.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
