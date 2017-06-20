Police are searching for this child, last seen at the meat counter at Haggen grocery store in the Barkley neighborhood.
June 20, 2017 1:06 PM

UPDATE: Missing boy found hiding inside Haggen

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

UPDATE: At 1:38 p.m., police said over the emergency radio that the boy had been found inside the store.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An alert for a missing child was issued around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday over Whatcom County police frequencies, but no Amber Alert has been issued yet.

According to police radio traffic, the child is an 8-year-old boy named Michael.

Police are actively searching area around Haggen in the Barkley neighborhood. The child is described as white, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

He's 4-foot-4 and 55 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes, according to emergency radio traffic. He's wearing a dark green hooded sweat shirt with orange accents on the hood, black pants and blue shoes.

The boy was last seen at Haggen meat counter, after watching a movie with his mom.

This story will be updated.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

