Say ‘no’ to anti-transgender bathroom initiative, City Council asks Bellingham voters

The City Council is urging voters to oppose a measure the council said would discriminate against transgender people.
The council voted unanimously Monday to ask Bellingham voters to decline to sign a petition to put state Initiative 1552, which would control transgender people’s access to bathrooms and locker rooms, on the November ballot.
And if supporters do gather enough signatures to go before voters statewide, the council also is asking residents to vote it down.
City Council member Roxanne Murphy brought the issue to her colleagues. She said I-1552 made her skin “crawl.”
“People should have the right to be who they are,” Murphy said.
Other council members agreed.
“We need to send a clear message and that message is, ‘We have your back,’” council member Pinky Vargas said.
I-1552 would overturn state protections for transgender people by requiring them to use restrooms or locker rooms based on their biological sex at birth rather than the gender they’re living in. Public schools would have to enforce the provisions – or face lawsuits with fines of up to $5,000 for each time transgendered students used a bathroom that didn’t match their sex at birth.
Those two provisions of the proposed ballot initiative also concerned the City Council.
“The initiative would invite our community members to harass each other and demand proof of ‘sex at birth’ before using public facilities,” the City Council resolution stated.
City leaders also were worried about a provision that would allow businesses to enact the same ban, and another that would “prevent voters, cities and counties from passing ordinances or policies that protect transgender people from discrimination in using restrooms that are consistent with who they are,” the Bellingham resolution stated in part.
A group calling itself Just Want Privacy is behind the effort to put the measure before voters in November, citing privacy and safety reasons.
It is the group’s second attempt, having failed to gather enough signatures in 2016.
To qualify for the Nov. 7 election, initiative sponsors must submit at least 259,622 valid signatures from registered Washington state voters to the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. July 7.
Just Want Privacy said it had gathered 119,000 signatures as of June 14.
Washington Won’t Discriminate, also known as No On I-1552, is leading the opposition.
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
