Whatcom County Jail report for June 18, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JUNE 18, 2017
Thomas D. Amos, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Tavares Malik Bowman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and third-degree malicious mischief.
Tandy Jennifer Brown, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Bernard Nick Charlie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a schedule 2 narcotic and second-degree burglary.
Austin James Countryman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Narrisa Enjoli Deal, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Santos Guerra Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Shannon Lee Lane, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan William Long, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery.
Vitaliy Madyka, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree burglary, making or possessing burglary tools, second-degree vehicle prowl, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Noel Mondragon Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Dakota Bradley Perrigo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Matthew Richard Shields, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Andre Marcel Siftsoff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault, malicious harassment, felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Comments